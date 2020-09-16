Ampleforth Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $130.25 million and $10.19 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00006776 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.35 or 0.04219900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 377,966,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,578,894 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

