China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32.

About China Tower

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. The company operates ZOZOTOWN, a fashion online shopping Website that include approximately 1,200 stores offering approximately 7,000 brands; and WEAR, a fashion app. It also provides casual apparel items, including T-shirts and denim pants; and formal apparel items, such as business suits and dress shirts, as well as crew-neck T-shirts, slim tapered denim pants, etc.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Les Ressources Yorbeau Stock Price Down 9.1%
Les Ressources Yorbeau Stock Price Down 9.1%
INV Metals Trading Down 9.4%
INV Metals Trading Down 9.4%
Hillcrest Petroleum Shares Down 7.7%
Hillcrest Petroleum Shares Down 7.7%
Archer Daniels Midland Sets New 12-Month High at $47.30
Archer Daniels Midland Sets New 12-Month High at $47.30
Workhorse Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.50
Workhorse Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.50
Po.et Market Cap Achieves $5.81 Million
Po.et Market Cap Achieves $5.81 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report