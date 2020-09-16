China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32.

About China Tower

