Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in August

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Storebrand ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

