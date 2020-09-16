SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 941,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SANUWAVE Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.34 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. SANUWAVE Health has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SANUWAVE Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

