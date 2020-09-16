Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Issued By KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPX. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

NYSE:TPX opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

