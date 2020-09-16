MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

NYSE:MGP opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $89,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Street Name

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

