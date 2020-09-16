Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Syneos Health Call Options (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,008% compared to the average volume of 148 call options.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $88,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,685.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Insiders have sold a total of 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 245.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 30.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $143,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

