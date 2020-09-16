Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

TPX stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.