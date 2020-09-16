Truist Securiti Comments on Tempur Sealy International Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

