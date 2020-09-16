Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Hive has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $51.64 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002468 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001268 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00115380 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,172,998 coins and its circulating supply is 311,802,792 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

