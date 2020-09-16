TTC (TTC) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. TTC has a market cap of $10.57 million and $1.30 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.35 or 0.04219900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034588 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 901,048,018 coins and its circulating supply is 444,022,862 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

