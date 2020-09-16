SVB Leerink Weighs in on Mallinckrodt PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.36. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

NYSE:MNK opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $95.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 240,759 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 438,901 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 507.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.