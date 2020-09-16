Faceter Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $460,833.50 and approximately $25.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.35 or 0.04219900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FACEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.