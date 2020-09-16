Critical Survey: MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MTBC and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

Progress Software has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than MTBC.

Dividends

MTBC pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Progress Software pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MTBC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Progress Software has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MTBC and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progress Software $413.30 million 3.86 $26.40 million $2.29 15.57

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than MTBC.

Profitability

This table compares MTBC and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC N/A N/A N/A Progress Software 10.81% 34.66% 13.08%

Summary

Progress Software beats MTBC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The company also provides a web-based EHR solution; healthcare claims clearinghouse services; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; electronic data interchange services; talkEHR, a voice enabled EHR solution; business intelligence, customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions; comprehensive practice management services; telemedicine services; and patient experience management solutions. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinical staff that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and changed its name to MTBC, Inc. in February 2019. MTBC, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

