Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 79,738 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cereplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cereplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sterlite Industries India Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.00
Sterlite Industries India Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.00
Cereplast Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Cereplast Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Critical Survey: Akorn vs. Its Rivals
Critical Survey: Akorn vs. Its Rivals
Contrasting Biomerica & Its Competitors
Contrasting Biomerica & Its Competitors
Renasant Corp. Short Interest Update
Renasant Corp. Short Interest Update
Charles River Laboratories Intl. PT Raised to $235.00
Charles River Laboratories Intl. PT Raised to $235.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report