Critical Survey: Akorn (ELGXQ) vs. Its Rivals

Akorn (OTCMKTS: ELGXQ) is one of 143 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Akorn to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Akorn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Akorn shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akorn and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $143.37 million -$64.76 million -0.02 Akorn Competitors $1.35 billion $138.57 million -5.93

Akorn’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akorn. Akorn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Akorn has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akorn’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akorn and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A Akorn Competitors 1312 4165 6844 396 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Akorn’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akorn has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -47.89% -113.17% -20.37% Akorn Competitors -609.75% -71.50% -19.94%

Summary

Akorn rivals beat Akorn on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Akorn Company Profile

