Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Short Interest Update

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

