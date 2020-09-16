Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $235.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective increased by Argus from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $228.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.57 and its 200 day moving average is $172.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 71.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $1,680,000.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

