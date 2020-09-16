IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.69. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $137.97.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
IAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.
