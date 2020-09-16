Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,244 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after acquiring an additional 749,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 641,377 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

