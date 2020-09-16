BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s iron ore production rose 4% year over year to a record 248 Mt in fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021, it expects to produce 244-253 Mt of iron ore. The recent surge in iron and copper prices holds promise. Its strong cash flow and focus on lowering debt will fuel growth. Efforts to make operations more efficient on the back of smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain will bolster margins. The consensus estimate for earnings for the current fiscal year has thus undergone positive revisions lately. The company plans to simplify its coal portfolio and concentrate on higher quality coking coals backed by demand from steel makers and is also likely to divest mature oil and gas assets. BHP Group has six major projects under development in petroleum, copper, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run.”

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,990,000 after buying an additional 203,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 421,650 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $32,181,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 621,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.