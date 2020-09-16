FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $260.00

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

FDX opened at $236.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $241.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Charles River Laboratories Intl. PT Raised to $235.00
Charles River Laboratories Intl. PT Raised to $235.00
IAC/InterActiveCorp Short Interest Down 21.9% in August
IAC/InterActiveCorp Short Interest Down 21.9% in August
Argus Initiates Coverage on Generac
Argus Initiates Coverage on Generac
Comerica Rating Increased to Hold at Odeon Capital Group
Comerica Rating Increased to Hold at Odeon Capital Group
Globe Life Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Globe Life Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
BHP Group Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
BHP Group Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report