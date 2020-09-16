Short Interest in WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Expands By 24.4%

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MRWSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.52. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

