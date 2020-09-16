Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) versus Hyundai Motor (NYSE:HYMLF) Head to Head Analysis

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Hyundai Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $121.18 billion 0.21 $7.42 billion $3.05 4.20 Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.22 $3.68 billion N/A N/A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiat Chrysler Automobiles -1.49% 4.83% 1.34% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 1 1 7 0 2.67 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.90%. Given Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles beats Hyundai Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also provides cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. In addition, it provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 135 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata-Plug-in-Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

