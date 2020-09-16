Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will announce sales of $22.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.97 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $18.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $89.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.55 million to $90.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $98.35 million, with estimates ranging from $92.59 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.05 million, a PE ratio of 173.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.