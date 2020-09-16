Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce sales of $112.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.89 million to $113.69 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $78.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $424.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.35 million to $433.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $536.52 million, with estimates ranging from $503.68 million to $567.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,418,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,126.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 143,527 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $212.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

