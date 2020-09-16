STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,325 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 738,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

