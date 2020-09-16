FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Increased by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

