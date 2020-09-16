Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $336.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.20 million. Infinera reported sales of $325.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 484.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 50.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

