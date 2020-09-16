CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 521,559 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,685,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 7,138,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 161,719 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,500 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

