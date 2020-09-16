Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.13. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 463,405 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

