PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. PPX Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 41,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

