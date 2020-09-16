First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.65

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $10.15. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 13,364 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

