First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.65

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $10.15. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 13,364 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.67 Million
Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.67 Million
Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million
Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million
$441.14 Million in Sales Expected for Eaton Vance Corp This Quarter
$441.14 Million in Sales Expected for Eaton Vance Corp This Quarter
STMicroelectronics NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion
STMicroelectronics NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion
FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Increased by Analyst
FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Increased by Analyst
Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Corp. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Corp. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report