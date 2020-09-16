VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.54

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.54 and traded as high as $32.14. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 31,269 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

