Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Santo Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:SANP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Santo Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 180,000 shares changing hands.

Santo Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SANP)

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

