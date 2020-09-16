ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.62

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.62 and traded as high as $14.51. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2,379 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.87% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.