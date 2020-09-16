Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.64. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 10,621,125 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTE. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $336.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

