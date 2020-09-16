Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.49

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.49 and traded as high as $26.50. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 85,162 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.92.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld sold 11,300 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.80, for a total value of C$302,794.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,823,842.41. Also, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total value of C$171,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,033,649. Insiders sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock worth $2,387,982 over the last 90 days.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.