Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $37.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,505. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

