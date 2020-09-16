Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.
NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $37.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.91.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,505. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.