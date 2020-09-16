FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $227.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.20 million. FireEye reported sales of $225.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $918.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $914.85 million to $923.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $974.48 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 78.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $115,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.