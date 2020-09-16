Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $422.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.60 million and the highest is $435.20 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $444.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 561,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

