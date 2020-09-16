BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

