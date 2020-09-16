Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Shares of ED opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 900.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

