LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.31

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $14.48. LifeVantage shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 34,365 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $196.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $153,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.