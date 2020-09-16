BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.67. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 24,646 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

