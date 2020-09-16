Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.47. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 90,509 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

