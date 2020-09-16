El Nino Ventures (CVE:ELN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

El Nino Ventures Inc. (CVE:ELN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. El Nino Ventures shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 72,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05.

El Nino Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and a 100% interest in three gold projects located in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

