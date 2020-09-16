BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.41. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 22,629 shares.

The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 25,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,650.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $56,651 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

