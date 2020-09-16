Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rennova Health Inc (OTCMKTS:RNVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.26. Rennova Health shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 27,765 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Rennova Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LifeVantage Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.31
LifeVantage Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.31
BOS Better OnLine Sol Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26
BOS Better OnLine Sol Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26
Perseus Mining Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12
Perseus Mining Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12
El Nino Ventures Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
El Nino Ventures Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
BSQUARE Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32
BSQUARE Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32
Rennova Health Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
Rennova Health Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report