Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.28

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $18.84. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 19,800 shares.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$416.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.36, for a total value of C$638,188.32.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

